Gary Woodland shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Gary Woodland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Doug Ghim; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 357 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland tee shot went 168 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to even for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 488-yard par-4 15th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 203-yard par-3 green 17th, Woodland suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

Woodland had a 363-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.