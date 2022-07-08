Garrick Higgo shoots 11-over 81 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Garrick Higgo hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 152nd at 13 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

Higgo tee shot went 210 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to 4 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 5 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Higgo's tee shot went 132 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 488-yard par-4 15th, Higgo went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Higgo to 9 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Higgo to 11 over for the round.