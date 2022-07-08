Francesco Molinari shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 150th at 12 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-5 16th, Molinari's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

Molinari tee shot went 179 yards to the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to even for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Molinari's tee shot went 117 yards to the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 45-foot putt saving par. This put Molinari at 1 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.