Francesco Laporta shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Francesco Laporta hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Laporta finished his day tied for 130th at 9 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 262 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Laporta chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laporta to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Laporta had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Laporta to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Laporta had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laporta to 1 over for the round.