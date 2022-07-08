Fabrizio Zanotti shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Fabrizio Zanotti hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Zanotti finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Zanotti hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Zanotti to 1 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Zanotti got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zanotti to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Zanotti chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zanotti to 1 over for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Zanotti had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zanotti to 2 over for the round.

Zanotti missed the green on his first shot on the 147-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Zanotti to 1 over for the round.

At the 594-yard par-5 10th, Zanotti got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Zanotti to 1 over for the round.

Zanotti got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zanotti to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Zanotti had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zanotti to even for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Zanotti's tee shot went 173 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zanotti hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Zanotti to 2 over for the round.