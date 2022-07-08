Ewen Ferguson shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Ewen Ferguson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ferguson finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ferguson hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Ferguson to 2 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Ferguson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ferguson to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Ferguson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ferguson to 2 over for the round.

Ferguson got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ferguson to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Ferguson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Ferguson to 4 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Ferguson's tee shot went 200 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Ferguson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ferguson to 6 over for the round.