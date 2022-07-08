Erik van Rooyen shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Erik van Rooyen hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, van Rooyen missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

Van Rooyen had a fantastic chip-in on the 204-yard par-3 12th. His tee shot went 166 yards to the fairway and his second shot went 38 yards to the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 166 yards to the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, van Rooyen chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put van Rooyen at 2 over for the round.