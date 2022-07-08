Edoardo Molinari shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Edoardo Molinari hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Molinari had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.