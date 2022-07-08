-
Edoardo Molinari shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Edoardo Molinari hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Molinari had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 third, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to even for the round.
Molinari got a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.
