Dylan Frittelli shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 2 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 488-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

Frittelli hit his drive 384 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Frittelli missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 5 over for the round.

Frittelli tee shot went 188 yards to the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 6 over for the round.