Doug Ghim shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Doug Ghim hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Gary Woodland; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at even-par for the round.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 third, Ghim hit his 88 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ghim's 89 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green 12th, Ghim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.