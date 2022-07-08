Dean Burmester shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Dean Burmester hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 600-yard par-5 third, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burmester to even for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

After a 377 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Burmester hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 13th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burmester to 3 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Burmester hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.