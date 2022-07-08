David Lipsky shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, David Lipsky hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 130th at 9 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Lipsky's tee shot went 174 yards to the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lipsky's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

Lipsky tee shot went 164 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Lipsky had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

Lipsky tee shot went 185 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 4 over for the round.