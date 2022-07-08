David Law shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

David Law hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Law finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Law hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Law to 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Law chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Law to 3 over for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Law chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Law to 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Law reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Law to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Law had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Law to even for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Law chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Law to 1 over for the round.