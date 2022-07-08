Danny Willett putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open

Danny Willett hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his day tied for 138th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Danny Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Danny Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Willett's tee shot went 232 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 14 yards to the primary rough, his third shot went 177 yards to the primary rough, and his approach went 54 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Willett to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.