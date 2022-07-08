6-over 76 by Daniel van Tonder in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Daniel van Tonder hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Tonder finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Van Tonder got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Tonder to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, van Tonder hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Tonder at 2 over for the round.

Van Tonder had a 353-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved van Tonder to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, van Tonder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing van Tonder to 4 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, van Tonder's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, van Tonder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Tonder to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, van Tonder's 137 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Tonder to 5 over for the round.