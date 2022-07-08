Daniel Gavins shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Daniel Gavins hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gavins finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th, Gavins had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gavins to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Gavins reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gavins to even for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Gavins got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gavins to 1 over for the round.

Gavins got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gavins to 2 over for the round.