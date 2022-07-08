Corey Conners shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Corey Conners hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Conners chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners had a 404-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Conners's tee shot went 167 yards to the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Conners hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.