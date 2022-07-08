Connor Syme comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Connor Syme hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Syme finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Connor Syme got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Connor Syme to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Syme chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Syme to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Syme had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Syme to 1 under for the round.