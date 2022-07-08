Collin Morikawa shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Collin Morikawa hit 0 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Morikawa got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Morikawa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at 2 over for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Morikawa's 117 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Morikawa to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Morikawa had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 5 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 over for the round.