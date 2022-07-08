Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Bezuidenhout had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.