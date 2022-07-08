8-over 78 by Chris Wood in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Wood hit 0 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Wood finished his day in 157th at 16 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Wood got a double bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wood to 2 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Wood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Wood at 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Wood had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wood to 2 over for the round.

Wood got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wood to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Wood's tee shot went 173 yards to the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Wood hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wood at 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Wood got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Wood to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wood hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Wood to 8 over for the round.