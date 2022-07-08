Chris Kirk putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Kirk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Chris Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Kirk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kirk hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.