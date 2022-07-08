Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 381 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Hoffman's tee shot went 145 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.