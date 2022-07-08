Cameron Young shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Cameron Young hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 152nd at 13 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Young had a 354-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and three putting for a bogey on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Young suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 3 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Young's tee shot went 211 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Young chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 5 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 6 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Young chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 5 over for the round.

Young had a 411-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Young to 6 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Young chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 7 over for the round.