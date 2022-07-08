Cameron Tringale shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Tringale had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Tringale hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Tringale's tee shot went 139 yards to the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Tringale's tee shot went 191 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.