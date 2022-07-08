Cameron Smith shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Cameron Smith hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Smith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Smith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smith at 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 over for the round.

After a 235 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 5 over for the round.