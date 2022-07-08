-
Cameron Smith shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith's brilliant escape from the rough yields birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Smith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Smith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smith at 5 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 over for the round.
After a 235 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 5 over for the round.
