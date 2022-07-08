Callum Tarren putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Callum Tarren hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Callum Tarren's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Tarren had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Tarren's tee shot went 124 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Tarren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to 2 over for the round.