Callum Shinkwin finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Callum Shinkwin hit 0 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Shinkwin finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 350 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Shinkwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shinkwin to 1 under for the round.

Shinkwin got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shinkwin to even-par for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Shinkwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shinkwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Shinkwin's tee shot went 190 yards to the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Shinkwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shinkwin to 1 under for the round.

Shinkwin missed the green on his first shot on the 161-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Shinkwin to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shinkwin hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Shinkwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Shinkwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shinkwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Shinkwin's tee shot went 206 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Shinkwin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shinkwin to even-par for the round.