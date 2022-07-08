Brian Harman shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Brian Harman hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 152nd at 13 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Harman's 72 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Harman's tee shot went 97 yards to the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Harman got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Harman's tee shot went 214 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.