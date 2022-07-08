Brandon Wu shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Brandon Wu hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Wu hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Wu's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Wu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.