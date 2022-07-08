Brandon Stone shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Brandon Stone hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stone finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Stone had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stone to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stone hit his next to the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Stone to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stone had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stone to 1 under for the round.

Stone got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stone to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Stone chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stone to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Stone suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stone at 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Stone's tee shot went 199 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.