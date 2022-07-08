Branden Grace shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grace had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Grace hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Grace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.