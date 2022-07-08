Bio Kim shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

-
Kim shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bio Kim makes short birdie putt on No. 15 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Bio Kim makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Bio Kim hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.
At the par-5 third, Kim chipped in his fifth from 7 yards, carding a par. This kept Kim at even-par for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Kim's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.
