Bio Kim shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Bio Kim hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the par-5 third, Kim chipped in his fifth from 7 yards, carding a par. This kept Kim at even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Kim's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.