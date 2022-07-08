Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Billy Horschel hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Horschel hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Horschel's tee shot went 125 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.