Ashun Wu rebounds from poor front in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ashun Wu hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wu finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 15th, Ashun Wu's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ashun Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Wu's tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wu's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Wu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu tee shot went 200 yards to the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 2 under for the round.