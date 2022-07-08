Antoine Rozner shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Antoine Rozner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Rozner finished his day tied for 147th at 11 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Rozner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rozner to 1 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Rozner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rozner to 2 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Rozner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rozner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rozner had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rozner to even for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Rozner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rozner to 1 over for the round.

Rozner tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rozner to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Rozner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rozner to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Rozner suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rozner at 2 over for the round.

Rozner had a 356-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th. This moved Rozner to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Rozner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rozner to 2 over for the round.

Rozner tee shot went 215 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rozner to 3 over for the round.