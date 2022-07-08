Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Anirban Lahiri hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

Lahiri had a 360-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lahiri hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.