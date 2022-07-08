Andy Sullivan shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Andy Sullivan hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sullivan finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 337 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Sullivan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sullivan to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th, Sullivan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sullivan to even for the round.

Sullivan had a fantastic chip-in on the 161-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 150 yards to the primary rough and his second shot went 48 yards to the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Sullivan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sullivan to 1 under for the round.

Sullivan got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sullivan to even for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Sullivan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sullivan to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Sullivan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sullivan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sullivan had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sullivan to 1 over for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Sullivan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Sullivan at even-par for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Sullivan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sullivan to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Sullivan's tee shot went 168 yards to the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.