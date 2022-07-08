Andrew Novak shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Andrew Novak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 138th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Novak at 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Novak chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to even for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Novak's tee shot went 173 yards to the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 488-yard par-4 15th, Novak went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Novak's tee shot went 204 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the primary rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.