Andrea Pavan shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Andrea Pavan hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Pavan finished his day tied for 150th at 12 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Pavan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pavan to 1 over for the round.

Pavan missed the green on his first shot on the 147-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Pavan to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pavan had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pavan to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Pavan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pavan to even-par for the round.

Pavan missed the green on his first shot on the 218-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Pavan to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Pavan chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pavan to even for the round.

Pavan missed the green on his first shot on the 161-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Pavan to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Pavan's tee shot went 216 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Pavan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pavan to 1 over for the round.