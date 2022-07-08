Alexander Björk shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Alexander Björk hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Björk finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Björk's 181 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Björk to 1 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Björk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Björk to even-par for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Björk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Björk at 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Björk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Björk to 2 over for the round.

Björk hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Björk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Björk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Björk to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Björk hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Björk to 1 over for the round.

Björk tee shot went 173 yards to the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Björk to 2 over for the round.

Björk got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Björk to 3 over for the round.