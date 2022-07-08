Alex Smalley shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 20th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Smalley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 218-yard par-3 ninth green, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 3 over for the round.

Smalley hit his drive 394 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.