Alex Noren shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Alex Noren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Noren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.