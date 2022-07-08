Adrian Otaegui shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Adrian Otaegui hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Otaegui finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Otaegui got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Otaegui to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Otaegui hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Otaegui at 2 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Otaegui hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Otaegui to 1 over for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Otaegui got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Otaegui to 2 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Otaegui chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Otaegui to 3 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Otaegui chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Otaegui to 2 over for the round.

Otaegui hit his tee at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Otaegui to 1 over for the round.