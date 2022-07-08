6-over 76 by Adrian Meronk in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Adrian Meronk hit 0 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Meronk finished his day tied for 130th at 9 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Meronk got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Meronk to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Meronk went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Meronk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Meronk's 71 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Meronk to 1 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Meronk got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Meronk to 5 over for the round.

Meronk missed the green on his first shot on the 218-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Meronk to 4 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Meronk hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Meronk to 3 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Meronk's tee shot went 206 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Meronk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Meronk to 6 over for the round.