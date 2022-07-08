Adri Arnaus shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Adri Arnaus hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Arnaus finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Arnaus had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Arnaus to 1 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Arnaus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Arnaus to even for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 16th, Arnaus hit his 74 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Arnaus to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Arnaus chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Arnaus to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Arnaus's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Arnaus to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Arnaus had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Arnaus to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Arnaus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arnaus to 1 under for the round.

Arnaus had a 367-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Arnaus to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Arnaus hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Arnaus to 1 over for the round.