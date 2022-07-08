Aaron Rai shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Aaron Rai hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Rai hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Rai's tee shot went 267 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 142 yards to the fairway, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Rai chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 3 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Rai's tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 396 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Rai chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 3 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Rai's tee shot went 143 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rai to 5 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Rai's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 7 over for the round.