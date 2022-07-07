  • Xander Schauffele shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
