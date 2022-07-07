-
Xander Schauffele shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele sinks a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Schauffele's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Schauffele's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
