  • Will Zalatoris shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • During the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris' chip shot saw the ball come to rest on top of the poker chip Matt Fitzpatrick uses as a ball marker. After determining the ruling, Zalatoris holed his par putt.
    Will Zalatoris' ball comes to rest on Matt Fitzpatrick's poker chip

