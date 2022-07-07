-
-
Thriston Lawrence shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open
-
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 07, 2022
-
Highlights
Thriston Lawrence holes his chip shot on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Thriston Lawrence makes par on the par-4 18th hole.
Thriston Lawrence hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lawrence finished his day tied for 28th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Lawrence's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Lawrence's where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-