Thriston Lawrence shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Thriston Lawrence hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lawrence finished his day tied for 28th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Lawrence's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Lawrence's where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.